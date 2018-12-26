Tehachapi Library will host its Winter Book Sale Saturday, Jan. 12, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This event will be the next Friends of the Library used book sale.
The sale will consist of used books that were generously donated by the community, including paperback and hardcover copies of non-fiction books (history, science, cooking, craft) as well as fiction (children’s books, fantasy, sci-fi, romance, young adult, and adult).
The Winter Book Sale special will allow patrons buy two hardcover fiction books at 50 cents each, and receive a third book for free.
Join the Friends of the Library and help out in a variety of ways either on a weekly or quarterly basis. Volunteers have the opportunity to chose and buy books first and share in the free borrowing system. To learn more about the Friends of the Library, attend the Wednesday, Jan. 9, meeting from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., or the Friday, Jan. 11, meeting from 9 a.m. to noon and help out at either of the pre-sale work days.
The sale will take place downstairs at the Tehachapi Branch Library, located at 212 S. Green St. All proceeds will benefit the library. The Friends of the Library are volunteers who work together to raise funds for programming, events and new books at the local library.
