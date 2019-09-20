The Tehachapi Branch Library kicked off a series of events for adults Sept. 13 with a "Downton Abbey"-themed high tea. The event was well-attended with fun costumes. Guests enjoyed generous donations from local businesses such as delicious sandwiches from Steampunk Café, gorgeous petit-fours from Redhouse BBQ, and tasty mini pies from Tehachapie.
The biggest hit of the night was the array of fabulous teas generously donated and served by Marcie Lea of Sipology Teas, in character as an English maid. The tea party was followed with games of croquet in the outdoor courtyard. Stay tuned for future events.
Timaree Torres volunteers with teen events at the library.
