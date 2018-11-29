The public is invited to celebrate the Tehachapi Branch Library's first birthday at its new location with a Hogwarts-themed event and Yule Ball for the whole family from noon to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8.
From noon to 2 p.m., wizards and witches of all ages will be sorted into houses, choose wands and receive instruction in spells, potions, herbology, fantastic beasts, defense against the Dark Arts, and test their knowledge of magical history with Hogwarts trivia.
The event will be followed up with a hunt for horcruxes, and finished with a Yule Ball from 2 to 3:30 p.m. with cake and butter beer. Cosplay is strongly encouraged.
The Tehachapi Branch Library is located at 212 S. Green St. For more information, call 822-4938.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.