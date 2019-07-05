If we face facts, we have to admit that Tehachapi is still a small town. But with all the support from the community, our library is number four in all of Kern County in terms of circulation. And, we’re really close to being number three (we’ve got our eyes on you Ridgecrest).
This is due to the tremendous support that we’ve seen from individuals buying books, donations and volunteering and local businesses donating arts and craft supplies, food for events, prizes for the Summer Reading Challenge, etc.
For those of you looking for a way to support what the library does that involves eating, drinking, listening to music and basically having a good time, the Friends of the Library has you covered. This year, the Tehachapi Friends of the Library was selected as one of the charities to receive money from our local Cheers to Charity, the Tehachapi wine, craft beer and food festival to be held Aug. 10 at Aviator Park.
One way that the Friends of the Library helps them help us is to sell tickets for the event. If you’re planning to go to Cheers to Charity and haven’t bought your tickets yet, here’s what you can do:
1. Stop by the Library any Wednesday in July from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and buy your tickets at the special table that will be set up on the first floor.
2. If that doesn’t work for you, then contact the Friends of the Library by email at FOLTehachapi@gmail.com or call or text 750-2818. Arrangements will be made to fit your schedule.
General admission tickets are $70 and VIP tickets are $125. We accept cash, check and credit/debit cards, and there are never service fees when you buy from the Friends group.
Mark A. Fisher is a member of the Tehachapi Friends of the Library nonprofit group.
