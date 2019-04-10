On March 23, Tehachapi Martial Arts Center hosted the 13th Annual Combat Hapkido Seminar. The event was led by Grandmaster John Pelligrini, founder of the International Combat Hapkido Federation, and is always eagerly anticipated by students and non-students of the art. The self-defense system is based upon sound scientific principles and modern concepts and is also referred to as the "Science of Self-Defense,." Ir was developed by Pellegrini in 1990.
Grandmaster Pellegrini (9th Dan Grandmaster in Combat Hapkido and TaeKwonDo) and his wife, Trina Pelligrini (developer of the TRU Women’s Self-defense System, black belt in TaeKwonDo and 5th Dan Master in Combat Hapkido) have devoted their lives to teaching others about martial arts and travel extensively across the United States and internationally to present seminars. They use their extensive knowledge, engaging presentation and humor to present material in a way that inspires enthusiastic participation and connects with their audience.
The seminar was attended by more than 50 participants, many who drove several hours to attend the event, and some with minimal previous exposure or training in martial arts. The presentation demonstrated joint locks, pressure points, throws, hand strikes and low-lying kicks. Practitioners were shown how to defend with non-resisting movements that exercise control of an opponent through force redirection to gain advantage through footwork, distractive striking, and body positioning to exercise leverage. Defensive cane curriculum was also exhibited during the event. The cane's flexible techniques demonstrated easy application from almost any situation to defend against attack. Lunch was also provided.
The annual event is hosted by Grandmaster Ivan Jadric (over 55 years of martial arts training, Grandmaster in Combat Hapkido and TaeKwonDo) and Maria Jadric (black belt in TaeKwonDo, 3rd Dan in Combat Hapkido). The couple founded Tehachapi Martial Arts Center in 1991, and have devoted their lives supporting the Tehachapi community and teaching students the discipline, dedication and personal development inherent in the study of martial arts and self-defense.
For more information regarding Combat Hapkido, TaeKwonDo, TRU Women’s Self-Defense, Kick Start, Kung Fu, Yoga and Tai Chi classes, contact Tehachapi Martial Arts Center at 823-0621, or visit them at tehachapimartialarts.com or on Facebook.
Carla Cook is a member of the Tehachapi Martial Arts Center.
