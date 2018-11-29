The Tehaqchapi Mountain Democratic Club will celebrate the season with a holiday party from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9, in the Friendship Hall of the Tehachapi UCC Church, 100 E. E St.
Members of the club are invited to come enjoy the start of the holidays with their fellow Democrats.
"We have a lot to celebrate, with some great election results," said club president Ginny Tunks.
The party will be in place of the Tehachapi Mountain Democratic Club’s regular monthly meeting. All Democrats and friends in the area are invited.
This will be a potluck event, and attendees are asked to bring a dish, dessert or salad to share. A collection will also be made of unwrapped children’s toys that will be donated to Toys for Tots.
Said Tunks, "Please invite your friends and meet fellow Democrats in a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere."
Reservations are requested and can be made by calling Tunks at 821-0538.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.