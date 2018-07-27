Presale carnival tickets at a reduced price are now available at the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce office.
Presale tickets will be a sheet of 20 tickets for $15. At the carnival booth ticket prices will be $1.25 per ticket, 20 tickets for $20 and 50 tickets for $40.
Sunday, Aug. 19 will be “Pay One Price” day. The presale price for a wristband is $25, which will enable you to ride as often as you like from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday only. On Sunday at the carnival booth the cost is $30. Each Carnival ride takes three to four tickets.
Come by the Chamber office and get your discounted carnival tickets. The last day to purchase your tickets and wristbands at this special price will be at 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 16.
The Chamber is located at 209 E. Tehachapi Blvd. For more information, call the Chamber at 822-4180.
