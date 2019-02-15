Tehachapi, CA (93561)

Today

Windy. Snow this evening will give way to snow showers overnight. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Snow this evening will give way to snow showers overnight. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.