Marriage and relationships can be tough these days. So many outside influences of the world try to pull couples apart. We are consumed with busyness from work, kids' activities, holiday hustle and bustle, vacation plans, family crisis moments, financial emergencies, etc. Sometimes it is hard to find time to sleep, much less to spend special time together. If you are married or thinking about getting married in the future, you might want to consider acquiring a few tools to strengthen your relationship.
Tehachapi Mountain Vineyard is pleased to have Drs. Paul and Virginia Friesen with us May 11 and 12 for a Mother’s Day Weekend Marriage Retreat at home. This is our third time bringing the Friesens to Tehachapi. Both of them have their doctorates in marriage and family therapy from Gordon-Cromwell Theological Seminary and are the lead resource couple for Home Improvement Ministries. The Friesens have authored more than 10 books and recorded four-DVD series on marriage and parenting. They speak extensively in the U.S. and abroad, and have an ongoing teaching relationship with professional athletes. They have been married for 40 years and have three daughters, two sons-in-law and five grandchildren.
Their topic this year is But God…experiencing God’s power to Establish, Restore, Sustain, and Use Our Marriage for His Glory. Here are a few comments from retreat attendees:
“The retreat gave us tools to continue to grow in our marriage relationship.”
“The sessions were refreshing, God-centered, insightful, and hopeful.”
“My husband and I truly enjoyed the weekend retreat. It was helpful, fulfilling, and done with humor.”
“The retreat was life-changing for us. We left with renewed hope and new vision about what God could do in our marriage.”
As pastors, Barry and I have met with many couples through the years certain they were not going to make it. Those couples attended a retreat by the Friesens and are still married and serving God together. We think you will be pleasantly surprised. Just take a bold step to come see what God can do. Plus, it would make a great Mother’s Day gift to spend time together making your relationship a top priority.
The retreat begins on Friday evening, May 11, at 6:30 p.m. Dinner will be served. On Saturday, May 12 we pick back up at 9:30 a.m. with continental breakfast. The retreat ends at 12:30 p.m., giving you the afternoon to get things done or simply relax a bit. The registration fee is $65 a couple and $35 a single.
Contact the TMV office for more information or to register at 661-822-9313 or contact Saundra Galloway at sgalloway@desertvineyard.org.
Saundra Galloway is associate pastor of Tehachapi Mountain Vineyard.
