GROTON, Conn. — A Tehachapi, Calif., native and 2013 Tehachapi High School graduate is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard one of the world’s most advanced nuclear-powered submarines, USS San Juan.
The submarine recently returned home after a deployment where they served as ambassadors during port visits to Falsane, Scotland and Rota, Spain.
“Coming back home, I was able to man the rails topside, and it was incredible to see the amount of support welcoming us home,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Maxwell Balassa.
Balassa works as a fire controlman serving aboard the Groton-based submarine in the U.S. Navy.
A Navy fire controlman is responsible for controlling and operating missiles and torpedoes, as well as helping navigate underwater.
“I learned a lot about community from playing high school sports,” said Balassa. "It taught me a lot about working with others, which is vital in the Navy because it's a team sport."
Jobs are highly varied aboard the submarine. Approximately 130 sailors make up the submarine’s crew, doing everything from handling weapons to maintaining nuclear reactors.
Attack submarines are designed to hunt down and destroy enemy submarines and surface ships; strike targets ashore with cruise missiles; carry and deliver Navy SEALs; carry out intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions; and engage in mine warfare. Their primary tactical advantage is stealth, operating undetected under the sea for long periods of time.
“The U.S. Navy submarine force has one of the highest operational tempos in the U.S. Navy and Naval Submarine Support Center, New London plays a vital role in helping Groton-based submarines maintain their excellent readiness,” said Cmdr. Brian J. Nowak, commanding officer of the Naval Submarine Support Center, New London. “The warfighters operating the submarines at the tip of the spear, and those who are building the Navy’s newest nuclear powered submarines can only do so because of the vast network of support they receive from the shore side. The professional sailors and civilians at Naval Submarine Support Center, New London serve a key role in that network. I am honored that I get to serve every day with outstanding sailors.”
According to Navy officials, because of the demanding environment aboard submarines, personnel are accepted only after rigorous testing and observation. Submariners are some of the most highly-trained and skilled people in the Navy. Regardless of their specialty, everyone has to learn how everything on the ship works and how to respond in emergencies to become “qualified in submarines” and earn the right to wear the coveted gold or silver dolphins on their uniform.
Becoming a submariner is an accomplishment in itself. Balassa is also proud of completing three years of underway time and two deployments, as well as his Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal this year for achieving the highest level of qualification as a fire controlman.
Given the unique operating environment, members of the Submarine community build strong fellowship among the elite crew, Navy officials explained. The crews are highly motivated and quickly adapt to changing conditions. It is a busy life of specialized work, watches and drills.
“Serving in the Navy means I get the chance and the opportunity to serve my country,” added Balassa. "The ability to serve alongside my fellow shipmates is an honor."
Jackson Brown is a mass communication specialist 2nd class for the Navy Office of Community Outreach.
