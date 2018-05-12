SASEBO, Japan — A Tehachapi native and 2001 Tehachapi High School graduate is serving in Guam in the U.S. Navy aboard the expeditionary submarine tender USS Emory S. Land.
Chief Petty Officer Jake Williams is a logistics specialist aboard the Guam-based submarine tender, one of two submarine tenders in the U.S. Navy. The ship routinely deploys to protect alliances, enhance partnerships, and respond if a natural disaster occurs in the region.
A Navy logistics specialist is responsible for managing inventories of repair parts/general supplies and distributing mail for ships, squadrons, and shore-based activities.
Williams is proud to serve in the Pacific and fondly recalls memories of Tehachapi.
“Growing up in my hometown I learned teamwork and dedication to duty,” said Williams.
Williams’ proudest accomplishment in the Navy was making chief petty officer.
The Emory S. Land made a routine port visit in Sasebo, Japan, while conducting an exercise.
Moments like that make it worth serving around the world ready at all times to defend America’s interests. With more than 50 percent of the world's shipping tonnage and a third of the world's crude oil passing through the region, the United States has historic and enduring interests in this part of the world. The Navy's presence in Sasebo is part of that long-standing commitment, explained Navy officials.
With a crew of 42 officers and 600 enlisted, submarine tenders are 649 feet long and weigh approximately 23,493 tons. Their mission is to provide maintenance, repairs, hotel services, weapons reload and logistics support to deployed guided-missile and fast-attack submarines. Both of the U.S. Navy’s submarine tenders are homeported in Apra Harbor, Guam, and rotate between deployment to support the forward-operating in the 5th and 7th Fleet areas of responsibility and in port in Guam to support in-port and visiting units.
Submarine tenders are additionally capable of providing repair and logistic services to deployed surface ships.
“Being forward deployed feels good to be able to protect the homeland closer to adversaries,” said Williams. “The Navy has taught me a lot about responsibility. Not only to yourself, but to your fellow man.”
As a member of one of the U.S. Navy’s most relied-upon assets, Williamsand other sailors know they are part of a legacy that will last beyond their lifetimes providing the Navy the nation needs.
“Serving in the Navy is an honor knowing that you are standing the watch to keep others safe,” said Williams.
Seventh Fleet, which is celebrating its 75th year in 2018, spans more than 124 million square kilometers, stretching from the International Date Line to the India/Pakistan border; and from the Kuril Islands in the North to the Antarctic in the South. Seventh Fleet's area of operation encompasses 36 maritime countries and 50 percent of the world’s population with between 50-70 U.S. ships and submarines, 140 aircraft, and approximately 20,000 sailors in the 7th Fleet.
Theodore Quintana is a mass communication specialist 2nd class with the Navy Office of Community Outreach.
