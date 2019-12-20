Tehachapi News reports another banner year in the number of entries it received in its annual Christmas coloring contest open to all children.
This year, we received many wonderful entries, making it hard for judges to choose the top winners in each of the age categories for young artists vying for the top prizes.
Darlene's Real Swell Toys, 103 W. H St., stepped up to sponsor this year's contest and provide the gift card prizes. Those are $30 for first place, $20 for second place, and $10 for third place for each of the three age groups to spend at the toy store.
Entries were still being turned in at the Tehachapi News office up until the Thursday deadline. The contest included three age categories: ages 4 and younger, ages 5 to 8 and ages 9 to 12.
Some of the coloring was done in crayon, some were done in colored pencils and some were done in colored markers. Some children really got creative and used glitter sticks. Although Tehachapi News staff had a tough time judging the entries in each category, they all agreed the entries were creative, fun and clever.
Winners of this year's contest are:
Ages 4 and younger:
1st place — Halle Whitlaw, 4
2nd place — Janice Dobrenen, 3
3rd place — Everett Asher, 3
Ages 5 to 8:
1st place — Cadence Getts, 8
2nd place — Brooke Asher, 7
3rd place — Ayla Flynn, 8
Ages 9 to 12:
1st place — Mackenzie Fitch, 12
2nd place — Milo Pack, 11
3rd place — Avery Asher, 9
Tehachapi News congratulates all the winners, but most especially, we thank all the children who participated for sharing their talent with us and our readers.
