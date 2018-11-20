Tehachapi News invites children up to age 12 to gather up those crayons, markers, colored pencils and glitter sticks for a chance to win prizes in our annual Christmas Coloring Contest.
Each year, Tehachapi News awards first-, second- and third-place prizes to children in three age categories: ages 4 and under, ages 5 to 8 and ages 9 to 12. One entry per child, please.
The prizes in each category are:
First place: $30 gift card to Darlene's Real Swell Toys
Second place: $20 gift card to Darlene's Real Swell Toys
Third place: $10 gift card to McDonald's
Turn in your entry to the Tehachapi News office in person or by mail (411 N. Mill St., Tehachapi, CA 93561). All entries must be received by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12.
Selections will be made by the staff of Tehachapi News. Winners' entries will appear in the Dec. 19 issue of Tehachapi News. All entries will be proudly displayed in the Tehachapi News office.
Please provide the following information so we may contact you if you are a winner of the Coloring Contest.
Name _______________________________
Age ___________
Phone number ________________________
