The Tehachapi Police Department and Tehachapi Police Foundation will host National Night Out Tehachapi-style on Tuesday, Aug. 7.
Central Park will be the location and it will be filled with booths and exhibits from area law enforcement agencies, Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District, City of Tehachapi, Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley and many other nonprofit organizations in and around Tehachapi. The event is free and all are welcome!
Again this year, Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District will not only assist with the Glow Walk at 8 p.m., but this will be followed by their amazing Movie In The Park. So grab a blanket, lawn chair, picnic dinner or stop by the easy fast-food place of your choice and head on over.
National Night Out is a time to receive great safety information for yourself, family or home. The kids will have some games to play and a chance to visit with our area first responders. The booths will be set up and ready to explore at 5 p.m. If you live in Bear Valley Springs or Stallion Springs, be watching for your local National Night Out information.
Space is still available for participants! If you have an organization, nonprofit or business and would like to join us, contact Kim Nixon at 661-619-5123.
Kim Nixon is vice chairperson of the Tehachapi Police Foundation.
