The Tehachapi Police Foundation invites the public to join us as we host the third annual banquet to honor the Officer of the Year, Civilian Employee of the Year and Volunteer of the Year.
Mark your calendar for Thursday, May 16. The evening will begin at 6 p.m. with appetizers and a no-host beer and wine bar. Dinner, dessert and the awards presentations will follow. The beautiful Rose Garden Estate will be the site for this year's event.
The Tehachapi Police Foundation is a nonprofit corporation founded to cultivate a solid partnership between the Tehachapi Police Department and the residents it serves. The funds raised will benefit the department, items not currently budgeted for and the Jacob Langston Memorial Scholarship Fund.
Sponsorship spots are available for the banquet. Tickets are now on sale and cost $60 for individuals and $400 for a table of eight. Seating is limited, so get your tickets early.
For more information or to purchase tickets with cash, check or credit card, call Kim Nixon at 619-5123 or Jim Wallace at 343-0833.
Kim Nixon is vice president of the Tehachapi Police Foundation.
