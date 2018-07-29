The Tehachapi Police Department is hosting a National Night Out Celebration from 5-8 p.m. Aug. 7 at Philip Marx Central Park. This is the seventh annual event in Tehachapi aimed at building relationships between police and the community.
According to its website, the night began in 1984 with an association of law enforcement, Neighborhood Watch and other groups focused on crime prevention. The campaign has now expanded to localities nationwide that host festivals, block parties and other events to bring law enforcement together with the public.
This year, TPD invites families to come out for a bicycle and scooter rodeo for children ages 12 and under. Children's bicycles can receive a free safety inspection from Cycle and Go Cyclery before going through an obstacle course and receive a free gift until supplies run out.
Other things to look forward to include a movie in the park put on by the Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District, fire department and police vehicles on display for children and a "Glow Walk" at 8 p.m.
For more information, contact Key Budge 661-822-2200 x 119.
