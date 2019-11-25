That time has come, again! Time to get into the Christmas spirit, and one of the best ways is to hear the music. The Bear Valley Spring Cultural Arts Association is sponsoring the annual holiday music concert starting at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. It takes place at the Whiting Center in Bear Valley Springs.
The T-Pops, as the orchestra is fondly known, has been playing in Tehachapi for several years now. Deborah Hand founded the orchestra and has worked to make it a good venue for musicians young and old. Several high school students play in the orchestra, as well as adults of all ages. If you have a Messiah score, bring it along and join in the singing of the Hallelujah Chorus.
Yummy refreshments will be also be served.
A second, shorter concert is taking place at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at Grace Fellowship, 326 E. Tehachapi Blvd.
So please come and fill your hearts with Christmas and Hanukkah favorites. If you need a gate pass for Bear Valley, call Linda at 330-7426 at least three days prior to the event.
Linda Coverdale is a member of the Bear Valley Springs Cultural Arts Association.
