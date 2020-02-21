The Tehachapi Prostate Cancer Information Group will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley, 1100 Magellan Drive, in the Executive Conference Room.
This is the 20th year for our group. We are the oldest, continually operating, independent cancer group in Kern County that seeks to assist those diagnosed with prostate cancer.
Over the past 20 years, we have helped more than 700 men to be informed about prostate cancer and their options for surviving the disease. Each year, more than 300,000 new cases are diagnosed — ranging from the age of 38 and above. We thank our founders, Roger LeValley, a dentist who died in 2007, and Rex Haggard, who is currently very active in our group.
Two guest speakers will be featured: Jeff Lingerfelt, president and CEO of Adventist Health, and Leonard Zasoski, vice president of Colombo Construction Operations — who built the hospital. Colombo Construction is the only commercial recipient in the San Joaquin Valley to receive the prestigious award for Safety and Health Recognition Program from the state's Division of Occupational Safety and Health. He is a past member of the USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center, past national president of the Italian Catholic Federation and currently a member of Golden Empire Kiwanis, American Cancer Society 2015 Hero of Hope speaker and race director of Bakersfield Zero the End of prostate cancer.
Zasoski is an eight-year survivor of prostate cancer whose father passed away at the age of 57 from the disease. He will speak on hoping to educate men to become proactive in health care; it is time for men to do the same as women — the best networkers — to do the same and come out of the shadows.
A great meeting is planned. Spouses and best friends are welcome. No fees or dues — ever. Call 771-8603 for more information.
Jim McDaniel is chairman of the Prostate Cancer Information Group.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.