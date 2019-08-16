The Tehachapi Prostate Cancer Support Group is pleased to announce that Dr. James Cusator, M.D. will be the guest speaker at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at the Adventist Tehachapi Valley Hospital, 1100 Magellan Drive, in the Executive Conference Room.
Dr. Cusator is a specialist in diagnostic radiology with Quest Imaging in Bakersfield. His topic will be Axumin Pet Scan and Prostate MRIs.
Dr. Cusator received a B.S. degree with honors at the University of California at Davis. His M.D. degree is from Temple University Philadelphia, Penn. His postgraduate training was at the following: UCSF Fresno in preliminary medicine internship; Loma Linda University Medical Center in diagnostic radiology; UCSF VA in cross-sectional imaging fellowship in San Francisco, Ca. In 2003, his research case presentation at RSNA, Chicago called Kjellin I., Cusator, J.A., Scapulothoracic Dissociation was well received.
Individuals who have cancer or know someone diagnosed with cancer, both men and women, are welcome to attend the educational meeting.
Jim McDaniel is chairman of the Tehachapi Prostate Cancer Support Group.
