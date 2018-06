Tehachapi and Earth Queens pose with the California Correctional Institute Color Guard at the Boy Scouts' Flag Retirement Ceremony held Thursday on Flag Day. The Queens in the top row, left to right, are Katrina Sparks, Rheanna Bell and Eva Vidales. Bottom row left to right are Yatzil Escobar, Kylee Girvan, Peyton Stockman, Tori Stockman, Deanna Vidales, Kaia Hutchinson and Kendra Bell.