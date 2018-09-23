A Tehachapi quilter won third place in a competition held in Kentucky.
Molly Y. Hamilton-McNally earned a spot in the Large Quilts: Appliquéd Quilts sponsored by PFAFF category with her quilt Rejoice at AQSQuiltWeek - Fall Paducah, Ky., according to an American Quilter's Society news release.
It is the largest quilting membership organization in the world. AQS QuiltWeek - Fall Paducah includes close to 700 quilts from around the world.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.