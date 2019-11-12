The Tehachapi Republican Women's Group meets the second Monday of each month, September through June. The meeting for December will be held at the First Baptist Church, located at 1049 S. Curry St., at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 9.
The lunch will be catered. Cost is $20 per person. RSVP by Dec. 2 to: TRWF2019@gmail.com. Come meet other conservative women, listen to great speakers and help your community.
Starting in January, meetings will be held at Gold Mountain Sports Tavern, 20601 W. Valley Blvd., in Old Town. Lunch is $16 per person with your choice of drink, and includes tax and tip.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.