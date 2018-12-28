Benedictine College has named Angela Rodriguez of Tehachapi to the dean's list for the fall semester which ended in December. Rodriguez was among those students who have distinguished themselves academically during the last semester.
Full time students with 12 hours and a grade point average of 3.5 are named to the dean's list. Of the 1,914 students on campus for 2018-19 academic year, 623 made the Dean's List.
Founded in 1858, Benedictine College is a Catholic, Benedictine, residential, liberal arts college located on the bluffs above the Missouri River in Atchison, Kansas. The school is proud to have been named one of America's Best Colleges by U.S. News & World Report as well as one of the top Catholic colleges in the nation by First Things magazine and the Newman Guide. It prides itself on outstanding academics, extraordinary faith life, strong athletic programs, and an exceptional sense of community and belonging. It has a mission to educate men and women within a community of faith and scholarship.
