Plans are being made to join the Women’s March Kern County in downtown Bakersfield on Jan. 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hundreds of marches will take place that day to give women an opportunity to stand up for their beliefs.
This is the third year that Bakersfield has hosted a Women’s March. Prominent women in Kern County will be featured as speakers. There will be entertainers and booths selling merchandise and food.
Kathy Kneer announced the planned event at the January meeting of Tehachapi Mountain Democrats. She has volunteered to organize car pools to go to the March. Anyone interested in joining a group may contact her at 917-878-6453.
Tehachapi Mountain Democrats meet the first Thursday of each month at Big Papa's. A meal/social hour takes place at 5 p.m. with the meeting beginning at 6 p.m. For information, consult the website tehachapidemocrats.com.
Phyllis Belcher is a longtime Tehachapi resident, and is involved in various volunteer organizations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.