During Mountain Festival weekend in Central Park, Tehachapi Rotary was selling tickets for an adult bicycle that will be given away at the GranFondo Festival on Sept. 13 and 14.
In addition, on Sunday afternoon, they gave away two children's bicycles and a quilt. The lucky winner of the boy's bike was Jason Sawade, who had waited all afternoon to make sure he and his mother were present at the drawing.
Winner of the girl's bike was Lyra from California City, and the quilt went to Savannah Revecaugh, who turned out to be the granddaughter of TUSD Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson. Congratulations, everyone.
Pat Doody is the publicity chair for the Rotary Club of Tehachapi.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.