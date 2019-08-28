For the last five years, Tehachapi ladies have anxiously awaited the Fall Fashion Show sponsored by Tehachapi Rotary. This year, their sixth, the show will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 26 at Lifetime Events, 48771 Valley Blvd.
Join Rotary to view the latest fashions presented by five unique Tehachapi shops. Featured this year are The Dressing Room, Nannette Keller Designs, Sessions Women’s Consignment Boutique, Country Collections and Twisted Sister Revival. The show ticket will include snacks and wine, water or lemonade. Additional wine pours will be available for purchase. Again this year there will be vendors, allowing attendees to do a little shopping for clothing, accessories and other fun items.
The Dressing Room, located next to Kohnen’s Bakery, is a popular stop in Tehachapi for visitors and locals alike featuring gifts, keepsakes and clothing. Owner Donna Wolfe said this year she plans to show crops for fall, mineral wash cotton, dressy cover-ups and unique accessories like the Anuschka hand-painted purses.
Nannette Keller, located across from Tehachapi City Hall, designs and manufactures all of her garments. She is known in town for her jackets and hand-dyed cottons in an ever-changing color palette. Her handmade accent scarves are individual works of art and sell almost as fast as she can make them. Her new fall styles will be featured with fun colorful accessories.
Alicia and Mia Camarena purchased Sessions Women’s Consignment Boutique in January. They moved to their new Valley Boulevard location in June. Their shop has an unusual combination of wedding dresses, pageant wear, maternity wear and nursing scrubs in addition to high-end jeans and biker leather. They also have a large selection of designer handbags.
Country Collections, located on Woodford Tehachapi Road, is a combination of antiques, home décor, clothing and gifts from Mexican-western to trendy and upbeat. Owner Jennine Gillespie recently reopened the shop that had been operated by her mother for more than 20 years and added clothing that “works for Tehachapi.” Her sizes range from small to extra large, focusing on generous sizing and casual styling for all ages.
Merry Hineline is the new owner of Twisted Sister Revival. The shop carries all sizes for all ages from tiny to plus size in everything from the newest fashions to vintage. Hineline said that she buys much of her merchandise from San Diego and features clothing with a young look and bright colors. “Grandmas these days don’t want to look like a grandma,” she says. The shop also features accessories and Jackies Bubbles and Soaps.
This is an event that is not to be missed. Tickets are on sale at eventbrite.com for $20 and proceeds from the event support scholarships for local graduating high school seniors.
Pat Doody is the publicity chair for the Rotary Club of Tehachapi.
