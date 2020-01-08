The Tehachapi Society of Pilots will hold its annual banquet on Saturday, Jan. 25 at Triassic Vineyards located at 24627 Cummings Valley Road. The event will start at 6 p.m.

The guest speaker, Jim Payne, will talk about the Perlan Project, which established the altitude record for gliders.

Tickets cost $40 and must be purchased in advance. All are welcome, but tickets are limited.

Visit tehachapisocietyofpilots.org for more information.