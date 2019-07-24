The Tehachapi Squadron 46 of the Civil Air Patrol (United States Air Force Auxiliary), is excited to announce that we have moved. We are now located at the Tehachapi Airport Terminal building.
The new address is 314 N. Hayes St. The terminal is on the north side of Bryan Court between north Hayes and north Mojave streets.
We welcome the community to drop in any Tuesday night, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. and visit with the squadron cadets and senior members. We also invite all those interested in joining the Civil Air Patrol to attend meetings and consider membership. Civil Air Patrol has many benefits to cadet, senior member and community alike.
For more information, contact 2nd Lt. Shannon Loftus, deputy commander, at 221-3686, or email Shannon.Loftus@cawgcap.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.