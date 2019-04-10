Tehachapi Strings Orchestra performed for Bakersfield Community Concert Association April 7. Led and conducted by Gayel Pitchford, they played a pre-concert set to the delight of the audience.
“They rocked it and I really enjoyed Blues Rhythmico,” said Bakersfield resident Thomas Nassoth of the performance. It was also noted the Haggard family thoroughly enjoying the level of professionalism and the quality of their music.
The TSO set consisted of an eclectic array of music showcasing their range from Mozart to Pink. As the founder, Pitchford takes pride and delight as she conducts this confident group of musicians, ranging from the youngest student of 7 years, junior and high school to adult students and professionals. Pitchford opens her home weekly to rehearsals and lessons.
“Teaching music and lessons, as well as conducting my own orchestra, is my childhood dream come true,” said Pitchford. Several of her students also play in the Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra as well as participate in prestigious music programs throughout the state.
An added bonus to this performance was Joy Robb, Valley Oaks Charter High School sophomore. She debuted her conducting skills as she stepped out from her 1st Chair of second violins to the front of the orchestra to bring forth Dragon Hunter by Richard Meyers.
“It is an honor to be making my conducting debut,” said Robb.
This is the second year TSO has performed for the BCCA. The BCCA offers affordable acclaimed concerts to the community at the Harvey Auditorium in Bakersfield. TSO had the honor of performing at the season closer featuring The Malpass Brothers.
Information on the BCCA and their new series that kicks off in the fall is available at bakersfieldcca.org. For more information about the Tehachapi Strings Orchestra, visit tehachapiorchestra.com. Tehachapi Strings is an auxiliary of the Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra.
Brandy Sweeney is a member of the Tehachapi Strings Orchestra.
