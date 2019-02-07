A number of universities have announced that their students from Tehachapi have earned academic honors. They are:
• Rex D. Stancliff of Tehachapi was named to the Dean's List at Clemson University for the fall 2018 semester. He is majoring in psychology. The university said that to be named to the Dean's List, a student must earn a grade-point average between 3.50 and 3.99 on a 4.0 scale.
• Axel Atkinson of Tehachapi was named to the Dean's List for the fall 2018 semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee. Atkinson is listed as studying Prerequisite Speech Language Pathology.
• Vanessa Navarro Gracian of Tehachapi earned First Honors for the fall 2018 semester at the University of San Diego. First honors students have a grade point average of 3.65 or higher, the university reported.
