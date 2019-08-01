The Tehachapi Symphonic Chorus, which performs with the Tehachapi Symphony, is seeking a director to succeed Kathy Kelly, who has moved out of state. The TSC is a volunteer chorus of 25 to 40 voices, including professional musicians and talented amateurs. The Chorus performs in two to three concerts a year with the Symphony.
Requirements include: College or university music degree, or equivalent experience; experience directing a choir or teaching music students; and ability to work with groups of individuals.
Duties include: Conducting the TSC in weekly rehearsals; preparing TSC to be conducted by TSO music director in performance with the Symphony; working with TSO music director to select and prepare music; and recruiting, auditioning and selecting new TSC singers.
The position is unpaid, but there are definitely good reasons to take a job like this, e.g., the opportunity to learn and conduct challenging repertoire, which, heretofore, has included Beethoven’s "Symphony No. 9," Handel’s "The Messiah," Haydn’s "The Creation" and "Teresien Mass," and Brahms’ "German Requiem," among other works.
Other reasons include the opportunity to conduct an adult chorus with many great voices, the chance to work with, and learn from, TSO Music Director Dr. David Newby, whose Ph.D. in choral conducting is from Indiana University School of Music, and an opportunity to establish street credibility for a move-up from teaching students.
This is the Symphony’s 22nd season performing in Tehachapi; having a Symphonic Chorus has expanded the repertoire available to the Symphony and provided for many lovely musical moments for the audience. The orchestra does not want to lose its chorus.
If you would like to explore this great opportunity, contact TSO Concertmaster Gayel Pitchford at 823-8249 and/or submit your resume to her at captgayel@cybersurfers.net.
Gayel Pitchford is the concertmaster for Tehachapi Symphony.
