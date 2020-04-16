It is with great regret that the Tehachapi Symphony is canceling its May 3 scheduled concert because of the current coronavirus situation. We will reschedule the concert for a later date when all the restrictions have been lifted.
The new concert will include the May 3 planned selections: Mendelssohn’s "Symphony No. 5" (The Reformation) and von Weber’s "Andante" and "Hungarian Rondo" performed by Violist April Park, our Young Artist winner for 2020.
The Symphony is also conducting its annual raffle; you can obtain tickets from any board or orchestra member when it is safe to do so. Or, you can send a check for tickets to the Symphony at PMB 400, 785 Tucker Road #G, Tehachapi, CA 93561, and one of the board members will happily send you your tickets to fill out and return. As usual, tickets are $5 each or a book of eight tickets for $25. The drawing will take place at the rescheduled concert.
Prizes include: Glider ride from Skylark North, String Quartet for an evening of music, chance to conduct the orchestra, a one-hour massage from Tehachapi Therapeutic Massage, fiber art masterpiece by Audriana Lathrop, needlepoint art piece by Rosalie Diaz, 10 Tehachapi Community Theatre passports, wine and gift bag curated and donated by Brandy Sweeney, coffee from Starbucks, gift cards from Jake’s Steakhouse, Walmart, Sheridan’s, Henry’s Café, Kohnen’s Bakery, Coffee Mill, Perfetto Ristorante, and the Garage; and of course, the grand prize of $1,000.
The Symphony members miss rehearsing and performing for you, and we will be so happy to see each of you in the future. In the meantime, keep yourselves safe and sane. If you have questions, please call Concertmaster Gayel Pitchford at 823-8249.
Gayel Pitchford is the concertmaster for Tehachapi Symphony.
