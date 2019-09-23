Audiences were treated once again to an outstanding afternoon of music as venue host Country Oaks Baptist Church was filled during the Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra's presentation of its fall concert on Sunday.
Under the direction of Music Director and Conductor David Newby, the performance opened with the stirring 1940s composition "Fanfare for the Common Man" by Aaron Copland.
This was followed by featured artist Jana Jae, a lifelong professional fiddle player who was once a regular on the 1970s hit TV show "Hee Haw." She performed a number of foot-tapping fiddle tunes along with a beautiful rendition of the Civil War inspired "Ashokan Farewell."
The afternoon of music closed out with four movements from Antonin Dvorak’s 9th symphony in E Minor “from the new world” Op.95.
The symphony next will perform on Dec 13 at Country Oaks Baptist Church with Handel’s "Messiah" accompanied by the Tehachapi Symphonic Chorus and the Antelope Valley Master Chorale.
