The Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra presented its first performance for the 2019 season on Sunday afternoon. Held within the Country Oaks Baptist Church with its fine acoustics, large-scale seating capacity and a number of fine technical church staff in attendance, this season is destined to be one of their best.
Featured were works by Beethoven and Zoltan Kodaly, as well as guest Pianist Jason Stoll, performing Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No, 2 in C minor, which comprised the 90-minute performance.
The Tehachapi Orchestra is again under the direction of Dr. David Newby, and started with Beethoven's Ruins of Athens Overture, Op.113. Warm and appealing in its presentation, it gave way to the afternoon's featured guest performer, Stoll. Stoll played with passion and power Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No, 2 in C minor, Op 18 — bringing a standing ovation, followed by an encore presentation of Chopin’s Fantaisie Impromptu.
This was Stoll’s second performing visit to Tehachapi. A graduate of Cal State Northridge, he also holds honors from the Glenn Gould School of Music as well as Juilliard School of Music. He currently lectures and teaches at Cal State Northridge.
The concert finished up its initial 2019 performance with six Háry János suites by composer Zoltan Kodaly — a mixture of loud brass, melodic strings and a showcase for the percussion section.
The 2019 season continues with its next performance on May 5 with music by George Bizet and choral voices by the combined members of the Tehachapi Symphonic Chorus and the Antelope Valley Master Chorale.
In a long-standing tradition of working from only donated funds, all orchestral performance are free to the public. More information is available from tehachapiorchestra.com or by calling 823-8249.
