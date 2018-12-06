The Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra, under the baton of Dr. David Newby, joined by guest soloists, the Tehachapi Symphonic Chorus, under the direction of Kathy Kelly, as well as the Antelope Valley Master Chorale, will be performing at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14, at Country Oaks Baptist Church. The church is at 20915 Schout Road.
The holiday concert will feature selections from Handel's "Messiah," which consists of three sections. Part One concerns itself with the prophecy of the coming Messiah, drawing the text from the Old Testament prophets, then from the New Testament recounting the story of the shepherds in the fields who are visited by an angel proclaiming the birth of the Messiah. Part One ends with the chorus singing “His yoke is easy; His burden is light.”
Part Two describes the Passion, death and resurrection of Jesus concluding with the familiar Hallelujah Chorus. During one of the early London performances, King George II spontaneously rose to his feet in a spirit of exaltation. Audiences have traditionally repeated this practice ever since.
In Part Three, the spiritual messages represented by Christ’s teachings are set forth for the instruction and benefit of all. The overall mood of Part Three is one of thanksgiving.
After the intermission, the program will continue with J.S. Bach’s "Christmas Oratorio" which was completed around Christmastime of 1734. The Oratorio is in the format of a cantata, written to celebrate the festive season from Christmas Day to Epiphany. Each cantata recounted one of the stories surrounding Jesus’ birth. The Christmas Oratorio is a work of joyful optimism.
Audience members may meet directors, soloists and musicians during the reception following the concert. All Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra concerts are free.
For more information, see tehachapiorchestra.com or call 821-7511.
Karen Budai is the director of publicity for the Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra.
