The Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Dr. David Newby will perform at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 28 at Country Oaks Baptist Church, 20915 Schout Road.
The program will begin with Suppe’s "Poet and Peasant Overture" then Rodrigo’s "Concierto de Aranjuez" featuring guitarist Jack Cimo.
After the intermission, TSO will end the concert with Debussy’s "Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun," and Mason’s arrangement of Bernstein’s "West Side Story" selections.
Audience members may meet directors, soloists and musicians during the reception following the concert. All Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra concerts are free to the community.
For more information, see www.tehachapiorchestra.com or call 821-7511.
Karen Budai is the director of publicity for the Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra.
