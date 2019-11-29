The Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra, under the baton of Dr. David Newby will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Country Oaks Baptist Church, which is at 20915 Schout Road.
The program will begin with "Masters in this Hall," "It est ne le divin enfant," "Christmas Day," and "Here we come a Wassailing." After the intermission, selections from G. F. Handel’s "Messiah" will be performed. The Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra will be joined by guest soloists, the Tehachapi Symphonic Chorus, as well as the Antelope Valley Master Chorale.
Audience members may meet directors, soloists and musicians during the reception following the concert. All Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra concerts are free to the community.
For more information, see www.tehachapiorchestra.com or call 821-7511.
Karen Budai is the director of publicity for the Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra.
