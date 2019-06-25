Tehachapi certainly is somewhere at the top of the list when it comes to celebrating our nation’s birth.
Picnic baskets full of goodies, lawn chairs and flags to wave will be the order of the day as the Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Dr. David Newby, helps the city celebrate the Fourth of July with a rousing concert of pops music under the stars at Coy Burnett Football Stadium. The concert begins at 7 p.m., and will be followed by the City of Tehachapi’s annual fireworks display.
Gather together for an enchanting evening of music under the Tehachapi stars. Theme songs from television, movies and opera, as well as patriot marches, spirituals and light classical music will be provided for your listening pleasure at the 4th of July Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra concert.
Bring your lawn chair and picnic basket and dine like you’re at the Hollywood Bowl. Coy Burnett Stadium gates open at 4 p.m., with music beginning at 5 p.m. and the traditional sing-along at 6 p.m.
Relax from 7 to 9 p.m. to special tunes brought to you by your very own Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra. Downbeat for "The Star-Spangled Banner" is at 7 p.m., followed by the Armed Forces Salute. If you are a member of, or a veteran of any of the armed services, you are invited to stand when you hear that service's song. In recognition and thanks for all your service, the Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra would like to invite everyone to join us in saluting these brave men and women.
The Tehachapi Symphony’s program will end with a lively foot-tapping TV show tune and special medley after which you can turn your lawn chairs for a great view of the fireworks extravaganza.
Thank you to the sponsors: the City of Tehachapi, Tehachapi Unified School District, Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra and Mountain Music, who are providing for the afternoon and evening entertainment.
Karen Budai is the director of publicity for the Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra.
