The Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Dr. David Newby, will perform March 1 at Country Oaks Baptist Church beginning at 4 p.m. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. Country Oaks Baptist Church is located at 20915 Schout Road.
The program will begin with Wagner’s "Siegfried Idyll" and continue with violinist Julia Lawson Haney joining the symphony to perform Vivaldi’s “Spring” from the Four Seasons.
After the intermission, TSO will end the concert with Beethoven’s "Symphony No. 7 in A Major."
Audience members may meet directors, the soloist and musicians during the reception following the concert. All Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra concerts are free to the community. For more information, see tehachapiorchestra.com or call 821-7511.
Karen Budai is the director of publicity for the Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra.
