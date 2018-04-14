The Tehachapi Symphony, directed by Dr. David Newby will perform on Sunday, May 6. The concert begins at 4 p.m. at Country Oaks Baptist Church, located at 20915 Schout Road.
This year’s Young Artist Competition winner, Alexander Michael Bailey, violinist, will perform Bruch’s "Violin Concerto No. 1 in G Minor." The Tehachapi Symphonic Chorus and director Kathy Kelly as well as the Antelope Valley Master Chorale will join the symphony for Haydn’s "Te Deum." Beethoven’s "Symphony No. 3 in E-flat Major" will also be performed.
After the intermission, there will be a drawing for the yearly fundraiser, for which tickets may be purchased from any Tehachapi Symphony member, board member, or Tehachapi Symphonic Chorus member. Besides gift cards from local spots, there will also be dinner with Astronaut Cmdr. Richard Searfoss, a chance to conduct the orchestra, a glider ride, and a string quartet for an evening included in the raffle. The grand prize is $1,000.
There is a reception following the concert so that community members may meet the Young Artist competition winner as well as symphony and chorus directors and members.
Admission is always free to the community. For more concert information, call 821-7511 or go to the website: tehachapiorchestra.com.
Karen Budai is the director of publicity for the Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra.
