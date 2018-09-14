The Tehachapi Symphony is beginning its 21st season of providing glorious orchestral and choral music to the greater Tehachapi community. The symphony’s fine music directors are Dr. David Newby for the orchestra and Kathy Kelly for the symphonic chorus.
Musicians and singers from all walks of life hail from Tehachapi, Bakersfield and the Antelope Valley. Members donate their time to rehearse and perform.
The Symphony welcomes other musicians to audition for a seat in the orchestra. The Symphony needs a first oboe, two bassoons, 3rd and 4th horn, and two trombones. And, of course, the orchestra can always use more string players (violin, viola, cello and string bass).
The symphony rehearses from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays at the Jacobsen Middle School band room located in a building behind the middle school, 711 Anita Drive.
Rehearsals have already begun as the first concert is on Sunday, Oct. 28. Guitarist Jack Cimo will be featured in Joaquin Rodrigo’s Concierto de Aranjuez. Poet & Peasant Overture by Franz von Suppe, Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun, and Dance, both by Claude Debussy, and Leonard Bernstein’s high-energy Symphonic Dances from "Westside Story" are also included in the program.
For more information or to schedule an audition time with conductor David Newby, call Concertmaster Gayel Pitchford at 823-8249.
For more information on music-making in Tehachapi, visit the Symphony’s website at tehachapiorchestra.com.
Karen Budai is the director of publicity for the Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra.
