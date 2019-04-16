The Tehachapi Symphony, directed by Dr. David Newby, will perform Sunday, May 5. The concert begins at 4 p.m. at Country Oaks Baptist Church, located at 20915 Schout Road.
This year’s Young Artist Competition winner, B.J. Zheng, will perform Beethoven’s "Violin Concerto, 1st movement." The Tehachapi Symphonic Chorus and director Kathy Kelly will join the symphony for Handel’s "Alexander’s Feast." Bizet’s "Symphony in C" (“Roma”) will also be performed.
A reception will follow the concert so that community members may meet the Young Artist competition winner, as well as symphony and chorus directors and members.
Admission is always free to the community. For more concert information, call 821-7511 or visit tehachapiorchestra.com.
Karen Budai is the director of publicity for the Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra.
