It's 2019, and it's time for Tehachapi women (and their supporters) to stand up and speak their peace once again. The Women's March events of 2017 and 2018 were amazing and inspired many women (and their supporters) to run for office in the last election. The results were terrific, although we didn't get everything we wished for.
Our next step is to build on this by offering our enthusiastic support for our newly-elected representatives. Join the Jan. 19 Bakersfield’s Sister March and speak out for the right to family planning options, equality in the workplace, safety from sexual violence, protection for our environment and action against corruption in political campaign financing. In addition to the morning march, the Kern County event will feature a rally in the park with powerful speakers, music, art and community booths.
A bus from Tehachapi to Bakersfield is being planned to get to the march. Meet in the back parking lot of Kmart, 710 W. Tehachapi Blvd., at 8 a.m. in order to board the bus. The event begins at 10 a.m. in Bakersfield in Central Park at Mill Creek, 606 19th St.
For more information and to make bus reservations, call L.J. at 238-3199.
Laura Jacobs is a volunteer of the march.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.