First Friday at Tehachapi Treasure Trove from 5-8 p.m. July 6 will feature Daniela Peregrina, mixed media artist. Peregrina is currently displaying a variety of mixed media treasures at the Treasure Trove including candles, treasure boxes, journals and unique wall art.
Her recent entry into the mixed media field follows a long history of art appreciation and graphic arts. She studied art history in college, enjoys visiting art museums and has been a lifetime (since age 13 anyway) fan of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo.
When she recently became an empty nester, she discovered that she needed additional creative outlets. She had always loved art, but never dreamed of considering herself as an artist. When she took a mixed media class at the Treasure Trove with Judith Campanaro, she found her niche. Mixed media gives Peregrina, a perfectionist, an outlet that does not require absolute perfection. All of the elements used in her work are handmade. Each of her finished pieces has a hidden message. Come check them out.
Peregrina was born in the United States but raised in Mexico and went to college there and she was introduced to the work of Frida Kahlo. While going to college in Mexico City she would often visit The Blue House, Kahlo's home. She also lived in Europe for several years where she was able to visit many wonderful art museums. When she became pregnant, she decided it was time to return home and raise her son in Tehachapi. She has worked as a graphic design artist for the past 10 years. She is currently working to establish her own business as a social media marketing manager
Come join us to meet Peregrina, enjoy her work and have some food and wine while listening to Art Larson on clarinet. Joining Art will be Ricky Peregrina, Daniela’s son, who plays guitar and sings.
Tehachapi Treasure Trove is located at 116 E. Tehachapi Blvd., right across the street from the water tower in Railroad Park. Hours are daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays. Be sure to stop by and see our collection of uncommonly eclectic and unusually unique stuff. Remember we carry an extensive line of art and craft supplies and artist services along with yarn, music and a jewelry studio.
For additional information on any of our activities, classes and events, please call 661-822-6794 or visit www.facebook.com/TehachapiTreasureTrove.
Susanna Monette is one of the owners of Tehachapi Treasure Trove and has been an artist showing at several locations for many years.
