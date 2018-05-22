First Friday at Tehachapi Treasure Trove will feature Lucinda Thomas, artist and teacher, from 5-8 p.m June 1. Attendees will be able to meet Thomas, hear music by Art Larsen on the clarinet and enjoy food and wine.
Thomas is currently teaching a fluid paint class and a clay class at the Treasure Trove. She also teaches a monthly paint night, and has taught classes in calligraphy, children's art, drawing, wheel work ceramics and abstract painting.
Thomas has taught art in various forms for more than 30 years. She majored in art and studied in Spain. She began her career painting billboards while teaching ceramics in private schools. Eventually, Thomas ran an after-school art program and taught developmentally disabled adults. She retired after 20 years from California State Prison, Los Angeles County as a recreation therapist.
Thomas moved to California City and retired in 2013. She is actively involved with the California City Arts Commission.
Treasure Trove is located at 116 E. Tehachapi Blvd. across the street from the water tower in Railroad Park. Hours are daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 4 pm. Sundays. The shop has an extensive line of art and craft supplies and artist services along with yarn, music and a jewelry studio.
For additional information on any activities, classes and events, call 661-822-6794 or visit www.facebook.com/TehachapiTreasureTrove.
Susanna Monette is one of the owners of Tehachapi Treasure Trove and has been an artist showing at several locations for many years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.