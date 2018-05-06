Tehachapi Valley Arts Association 2017 scholarship winner Gracie Nicholas is enjoying her freshman year at Brigham Young University, continuing her study of art.
The talented Tehachapi High graduate gives credit to THS teachers Carol Horst and Steve Hansen for their solid learning foundation in the arts and many words of wisdom to help her on her way.
Nicholas was not completely sure her future could be art, even though her major is pre-graphic design. When she signed up for a class called Drawing for Design, she had "immediate confirmation she was in the right place."
Nicholas said her teacher, "Niki Covington, made complete sense. Mr. Covington is a bit of a traditional artist, with an undying love for Michelangelo. So we learned the way he did: drawing casts and doing studies and copying sketches."
Nicholas says of BYU, "This school was the best decision. I love the warmth and happiness that everyone radiates here. I am just happy to go to a school where I can feel so safe and understood."
TVAA is so proud to have been able to help Gracie Nicholas move toward her life in the arts.
Michelle Miller is the first vice president of TVAA.
