Come hear the Christmas story presented in music and words as the Tehachapi Valley United Methodist Church Choir performs John W. Petersen’s beautiful cantata “Love Transcending,” directed by Gayel Pitchford, on Friday, Dec. 21.
Showtime is at 6:40 p.m., with cellist Piper Meisler playing a variety of Christmas carols. The cantata starts at 7 p.m.
There will be a reception (with Christmas treats) following the performance, so the audience can meet and mingle with the musicians. The Methodist Church is located on Schout Road, directly across the street from Country Oaks Baptist Church.
John W. Petersen (1921-2006) was a major influence on evangelical Christian music in the 1950s to 1970s. He composed 1,000-plus sacred songs and 35 cantatas. Some of his most famous songs include “It Took a Miracle,” “Springs of Living Water” and “Over the Sunset Mountains.” This particular cantata, “Love Transcending,” is one of the most lovely pieces he composed. It will appeal to anyone who likes good music and/or Christmas, regardless of religious affiliation.
Soloists for this performance are sopranos Anita Stoll and Falamao Samate, altos Jean Sidner and Joy Robb, tenor David Samate and bass Art Sidner. Accompanying the choir is pianist Gayla Giddings. The narrator is Marilynn Hogan.
Come join us in this great celebration of Christmas. For more information, call 823-8249.
Gayel Pitchford is Tehachapi Valley United Methodist Church's minister of music.
