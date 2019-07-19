On July 13 and 14, Tehachapi Valley United Methodist Church, located at 20400 Backes Lane, hosted Rev. Dr. George Edd-Bennet and his youth group from the First United Methodist Church in Lodi. The group was on their way home from a mission trip to Arizona where they worked on physical improvements to a Navajo Reservation and learned about the history and culture of the Navajo.
Tehachapi Valley United Methodist Church fed and boarded the group on Saturday evening and Sunday morning and Rev. George preached Sunday morning at Tehachapi Valley United Methodist Church. The group continued on their way home after the morning service.
Arthur E. Sidner is a member of the church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.