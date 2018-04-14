Tehachapi Fiction Writers begins Tuesday, April 17, and Tehachapi Non-Fiction Writers begins Thursday, April 19. Both groups are scheduled from 2:30 to 4 p.m. and will run eight weeks. Summer week-long intensives will follow. Both groups will meet at Slice of Life Enrichment School at 48771 W. Valley Blvd., 661-733-7409.
Whether you’re working on political commentary, inspirational essays, novels, screenplays, short stories, memoirs, nonfiction or poetry, you may submit a three- to five-page writing sample to Catherine Solange, Ph.D. via email at celizsolange@gmail.com. If you don’t yet know what you’d like to write, join us and you soon will. You may also email comments or questions.
Consider the Top 5 reasons joining Tehachapi Writers will make you healthier, wealthier, wiser, more productive and friendlier:
1. Writing ranks with solving algebraic equations and mastering second languages for exercising the brain. Brains need exercise to stay healthy and function well. Writing requires you to organize your thoughts, order ideas and identify all the steps necessary to adequately explain concepts. It improves your thinking skills, so you’ll also become a more articulate speaker.
2. Employers complain that they can't find qualified job candidates because applicants lack adequate communication skills. In a survey of 318 employers published by the Association of American Colleges and Universities, 80 percent decried employees’ abilities to write clearly. Recruiters and corporations now request writing samples. If you happen to be self-employed, your ability to promote your services and products will be greatly enhanced by improving your ability to communicate. Your writing may even become a new service or product that generates income.
3. As you awaken the writer within, you gain fresh perceptions of your daily life. Even experiences you might ordinarily judge as intensely irritating or downright disastrous suddenly gain value as you find yourself thinking, “Wow, what a perfect example for the last page of my self-help article.” Or, “I’m feeling exactly how my protagonist would feel when things fall to pieces in the third chapter. What might he say or do next in this situation?”
4. Writing is the ultimate in portable creative activities. All you really need is a pen to productively fill time otherwise wasted during long waits in doctors’ offices, airports or the DMV. You can outline, make notes, sketch illustrations, engage in discreet eavesdropping and troll for believable dialog. Weekly page commitments and E Street Writer’s assignments will keep you on track as you regularly complete projects.
5. Because writing is solitary, time spent with other writers can be relaxing, entertaining, instructive and supportive.
Catherine Solange, Ph.D. wrote The Shrink Is In, a weekly column for the Pasadena paper for 10 years. She sold two self-help books to Time Warner Books. She optimistically remains an aspiring fiction writer. She is currently the content editor for a book on the Peruvian Amazon. She can be reached via email at celizsolange@gmail.com.
Commented