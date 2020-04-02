The Tehachapi Depot Railroad Museum remains closed due to the ongoing threat of the coronavirus and in compliance with state and city guidelines. As conditions develop, we are reassessing our decision to remain closed, but our focus and commitment is to the safety and welfare of our volunteers (many of whom are high risk) as well as our visitors.
In the meantime, however, the museum operators, Friends of the Tehachapi Depot, are planning for our upcoming 10th anniversary. On June 5, 2010, we opened our doors to visitors for the first time. It was an exciting day for all the volunteers who had worked so hard to make the depot museum a reality, especially following the loss of the historic 1904 building due to fire.
So now, 10 years on, we are planning an anniversary commemoration. Our target date is Saturday, June 13; however, in these very uncertain times, that’s on hold right now, not knowing what the situation will be in June. We are hopeful that at least sometime in the year we can hold our anniversary celebration.
We are planning a community event with music, speeches, children’s attractions, model railroad display, plus food — free hotdogs, soft drinks and more at the Depot. The FOTD is planning this event to thank the community for its support in helping make the Railroad Depot Museum once of the most popular local visitor attractions, drawing more than 10,000 visitors yearly.
So stay tuned for more news on our anniversary planning. For now, however, like everyone else, we are self-quarantined. Being safe and staying healthy is the important goal until the coronavirus is behind us.
Stephen Smith is a board member of the Friends of the Tehachapi Depot.
